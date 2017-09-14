Bagrock at Hawick with the Red Hot Chilli Pipers

Combining traditional bagpipe music and classic rock, the Red Hot Chilli Pipers are set rock Hawick this December.

From a cameo appearance at T in the Park in 2004 with The Darkness, to opening the main stage in their own right in 2014, the past 10 years has seen The Red Hot Chilli Pipers become the most famous bagpipe band on the planet – ever!

Bagpipes with attitude, drums with a Scottish accent and a show so hot it carries its own health warning. The band’s achievements have reached incredible heights with their groundbreaking fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock/pop Anthems, which they proudly call ‘Bagrock’.

With three albums already under their belts, the band’s release of, Music for the Kilted Generation, in 2010 took Bagrock up another gear.

The Chilli’s have never been more in demand for their infectious style of feel-good music, which appeals right across the age range to people all over the world.

They have a pool of the very best musicians from Scotland and across the globe – many holding World Champion Titles and all serious players with impressive credentials and qualifications.

Kevin MacDonald, Founder said, “We’ve done a few gigs in the Borders and the crowd have always been amazing.

This is our chance to show them what a Red Hot Chilli Pipers concert really is like. We’re being the full experience and we can wait”.

Mixing many genres and artists, from Coldplay to Queen to traditional Scots, with a touch of electronic dance, The Red Hot Chilli Pipers are clever and slick with their choices. clever covers of Long Way to the Top by AC/DC, Baba O’Reily by The Who and a great version of Lowrider by War are just a few examples of how well rock tunes fit on the bagpipes! Not only do they do what they do brilliantly, they also do it with a sense of humour.

Join The Red Hot Chilli Pipers, plus local support and some very special guests - Hawick Pipeband - on Saturday, December 23 at Hawick Town Hall. Doors open 7.30pm for 8pm start.

Tickets available from www.ticketmasters.co.uk and www.borderevents.com or call 01750 725480.