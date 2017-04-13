Award-winning Yorkshire folk duo O’Hooley and Tidow

One of the folk scene’s mightiest duos play at The County Hotel, Selkirk, on April 22.

This will be O’Hooley and Tidow’s first appearance at the Borders haven of music - but hopefully not their last.

Since their formation 11 years ago, Belinda O’Hooley and Heidi Tidow have recorded five successful albums, three of which have been handpicked as one of Mojo Magazine’s Top Ten Folk Albums of the Year. Mojo described their music as “idiosyncratic, classic, plaintive, inviting, disquieting, mysterious, oblique harmonic, and beautiful.” Certainly they are in a league of their own, entirely original, intense, warm and engaging.

This year the pair have been nominated for ‘Best Duo’ at this year’s BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, for the third time.

Belinda, who plays piano, accordion and sings, first came to attention as the pianist and songwriter in Northumbrian folk band, Rachel Unthank and the Winterset. Her songs and arrangements contributed to the album The Bairns receiving a Mercury Music Prize nomination.

Heidi is an accomplished singer-songwriter in her own right and there is something special about the combination of Belinda’s higher, traditional folk voice and Heidi’s smokier, contemporary voice.

Last summer saw the release of their fifth full length album. Shadows, conveys the vast expanse of human emotion, from tenderness to sensual melancholy, boundless joy and hope to anger and grief, from dogged determination and grit to the disturbing and deeply unsettling.

BBC 6 Music’s Tom Robinson has said that “they sing together in the way that families do” - perhaps this is because this pioneering duo are partners in both life and music,

Show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £14 from 01750 721233 or www.eventbrite.co.uk.