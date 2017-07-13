Award-winning quartet

Borders Music and Arts Society’s July concert at Mellerstain House, Gordon, will be by the Solem Quartet.

Winners of the 2014 Royal Overseas League Ensemble Competition, the Solem Quartet were brought together in 2011 by their studies at the University of Manchester, where they take their name from the University motto “arduus ad solem”, meaning “striving towards the sun”.

Comprising of Amy Tress and Catherine Guy (violin), Alistair Vennart (viola) and Stephanie Tress (cello), the quartet will play music by Mozart, Schubert, Ravel and Shostakovich.

The group have benefitted from inspirational teaching from a number of the world’s greatest chamber musicians including Gábor Takács-Nagy, Peter Cropper and Hatto Beyerle.

Currently they have a busy concert schedule at venues across the UK including Wigmore Hall, Queen Elizabeth Hall and Bridgewater Hall, as well as performing internationally.

Their repertoire expands widely from early Haydn to living composers such as Emily Howard, whose quartet ‘Afference’ they recently performed in a BBC Proms Extra broadcast live on BBC Radio 3.

They are also recent award winners of the Tunnell Trust, through which they will be undertaking a tour of Scotland in February 2018.

Performance starts at 7.30pm on July 20. Tickets from www.bordersmusicandartssociety.co.uk.