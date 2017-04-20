Award-winning pianist plays at Mellerstain

First concert of the season for Borders Music and Arts Summer will be held on April 27.

The renowned English pianist, Gordon Fergus-Thompson, will be playing music by Brahms, Chopin, Debussy, Ravel and Schumann.

Fergus-Thompson made a sensational debut at the Wigmore Hall in 1976 and subsequently established himself as a major recitalist and concerto player, appearing as a soloist with many orchestras, including the English Chamber Orchestra, the Halle Orchestra and the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.

His award winning interpretation of French Impressionist music has been acclaimed throughout the European press.

Concert begins at 7.30pm at Mellerstain House.

Come early and enjoy a glass of wine to celebrate the start of the season of recitals.

Tickets £13.50 from www.bordersmusicandartssociety.co.uk.