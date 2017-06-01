Authentic Delta Blues at Eyemouth

There are few musicians who can captivate an audience with nothing but a guitar but that is what Kent DuChaine does.

American blues guitarist DuChaine has been playing authentic solo blues since 1968. Born in Minnesota, he was taught to play ukulele, guitar and clarinet by his father by the age of 11.

Eric Clapton’s versions of Robert Johnson songs drew him to the blues and as a teenager, he played in a number of groups, even playing bass in a psychedelic band, while he studied slide technique at home.

Eventually he opened up for, and performed with, many of the greatest Bluesmen and women, including Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, Bukka White, John Lee Hooker and Margie Evans. He has played in most of the major Blues festivals in the U.S.A. and Europe.

Hear what Kent DuChaine can do with a guitar at Eyemouth Hippodrome on June 21 at 8pm. Tickets £12.50 from www.eyemouthhippodrome.org.