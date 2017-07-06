An international flavour to Paxton House music menu

It is 25 years since Paxton House opened to the public – and during that time the house and grounds have welcomed more than 250,000 visitors.

Music at Paxton festival, which launched in 2006, has helped attract people from across the UK, as well as local audiences.

This year Music at Paxton opens on Friday, July 14, with internationally-acclaimed Scottish pianist Steven Osborne who will perform his award-winning interpretations of Rachmaninov’s virtuosic tonal studies Études Tableaux Op 33 and Études Tableaux Op 39 alongside Debussy and Brahms. Performance starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £25.

On Saturday, July 15, Peebles-born harpist Esther Swift is joined by Emma Wilkins (flute) and Calum Robertson (clarinet) for a promenade concert, giving audiences the opportunity to visit some of the principal rooms in Paxton House. Tickets £10.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, Live Music Now artists Esther, Emma and Calum will join the award-winning Carducci Quartet on stage for the concluding performance of Ravel’s gloriously-sunny Introduction and Allegro. This is a rare opportunity for young artists at the start of their career to perform alongside professional musicians. Performance begins at 7.30pm. Tickets £25.

On Sunday, July 16, Iranian-born harpsichordist Mahan Esfahani returns to Music at Paxton with two recitals; his morning concert at 11.30am (tickets £15) features music by Rameau, Martinů, and Swiss composer Pieter Mieg, then he returns in the evening to perform J S Bach’s Goldberg Variations. Performance begins at 6pm. Tickets £22.

For the first time since launching, Music at Paxton is erecting a marquee in the gardens to create a more informal musical space for all the family.

Scottish musicians Aonach Mòr open festivities on Sunday afternoon with a blend of traditional and contemporary songs and tunes – featuring accordion, fiddle, guitar – drawing on a wealth of traditional material while adding contemporary melodies and new works. Tickets £8. Concert begins at 3.30pm.

For more information, visit www.paxtonhouse.co.uk.