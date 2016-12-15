Acclaimed folk duo Winter Wilson

Showcasing their latest album, Ashes & Dust, Winter Wilson make their first appearance at Denholm Folk Club on Thursday, December 15.

Comprising of Dave Wilson, renowned as one of the UK’s best contemporary, acoustic songwriters and Kip Winter who is acknowledged as having one of the best voices on the folk circuit, Winter Wilson’s reputation has blossomed since they became full time musicians in 2012.

Their style of “joyous rebellion” has won them many loyal fans. “It’s a phrase used in a review by a music journalist who saw us live a couple of years ago,” says Kip Winter. “We like it; it kind of sums us up. We’re known for great songs and harmonies, but there’s always that element of unpredictability - call it comedy if you like, but it’s just the way we are.”

Indeed it’s their live performances that really set this pair apart, bringing passion, intelligence, humour and “refreshing undertones of dry rebellion” to every gig. Together, these two voices are simply sublime.

Denholm Folk Club holds regular session nights at the Auld Cross Keys Hotel, Denholm, as well as concerts in the village hall, bringing the very best of acoustic music to the Borders. For more about this concert, which begins at 8.30pm, contact kennyspeirs53@hotmail.com.