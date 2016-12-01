A grand way to see out the old year and greet the new

The organisers of The Land The Light The Locals Festival have announced their schedule for this year’s event.

There is a packed programme of concerts, sessions and of course the Hogmanay ceilidh taking centre stage.

The festival begins on Thursday, December 29 with the main concert in Denholm Village Hall featuring one of the UK’s top acts Vin Garbutt. Vin is one of the funniest and most entertaining performers on the folk scene, and he will be supported by one of our local up and coming young stars Brodie Murray. Garbutt’s songwriting is witty and powerful with a clear social conscience. A distinctive singer, an accomplished guitarist and fine whistle player.

The following day the first traditional music session will be held at The Horse and Hounds Bonchester Bridge, then the evening event is a special Hawick Sings concert in the town’s Burns Club, where it is hoped a lot of money will be raised for local charities.

On 31st it’s over to British Legion Club in Jedburgh for the afternoon session hosted by Wat Robson and Les Sneddon, followed by the Hogmanay Ceilidh through the Bells at Denholm Primary School, with music provided by the very popular Blackthorne Ceilidh Band featuring Louise Douglas.

On New Year’s Day there is a walk organised for those needing to blow away the cobwebs, and then it’s off to Ashkirk Village Hall in the company of Selkirk’s own John Nichol and Hilary Bell who will be hosting a Herds’ Supper in their own very entertaining way. The day is finished off by a session in The Fox and Hounds Inn, Denholm.

The final day sees the farewell session held in the Denholm Meet, with a survivors’ concert by local favourites Real Time featuring Eilidh Grant in The George and Abbotsford Hotel rounding off this five day event.

Full details can be obtained from www.thelandthelightthelocals.com, or by calling 01450 870664.