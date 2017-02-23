A Duns first for Choir

The Volunteer Hall in Duns will welcome the Berwick Male Voice Choir for its first-ever concert in the town on Saturday, February 25.

The programme will include a wide variety of favourites from the choir’s repertoire of 200 songs that include traditional songs from Scotland, England and Wales, hymns, show tunes from the musicals, popular songs and spirituals.

Derek Jane, chair of A Heart for Duns, which manages the hall on behalf of the community, is very enthusiastic about the choir’s visit the town: “A Heart for Duns is delighted to welcome the Berwick Male Voice Choir to the Volunteer Hall for the first time in its 50-year history. The Hall has fine acoustics and we are keen to attract local musical groups and organisations to use it and to broaden the range of events that we put on. We are especially grateful that the choir is actively supporting A Heart for Duns by donating their profits - this makes it even more important for people to come along and share this special experience.”

The Volunteer Hall in Duns is Berwickshire’s biggest public space for events and performances. It provides a wide range of events for the community that include: film nights, theatre, musicals, etc. There is a professional catering service and a licensed bar.

The concert starts at 7.30pm. Entry is £7, either on the door, from Nairns Newsagent at Duns or 01361 884 935 or email admin@aheartforduns.org.