Celebrating craft ciders in Galashiels

Cider lovers will be able to enjoy a range of their favourite tipple during a Galashiels pub’s 17-day festival.

Draught craft ciders from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will be on offer at Hunters Hall in the town’s High Street from Friday, July 7, until Sunday, July 23.

There will be award-winning products, those produced exclusively for the festival and as well as apple and pear, there will also be ciders made with elderflower, strawberry, rum and raisin, as well as toffee-apple and ginger, lychee and ginseng.

The ciders on offer include: Kung Fu Cider (Sandford Orchards), Toffee Apple Cider (Mr Whitehead’s), Stan’s Big Apple (Thatchers), The Artful Roger (Hunts), Somerset Redstreak (Perry’s), Pear Mania (Cockeyed Cider Company) and Moonshine Rum & Raisin (Broadoak Cider).

And the best news – all of the ciders will cost only £2.55 a pint, so why not give it a try?