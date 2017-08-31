White Fox Gallery embraces Essential Form in new show

3D will be a first for the White Fox Gallery in Coldstream when it launches a major show of sculptures.

Entitled Essential Form, this exhibition will showcase works lovingly carved, sculpted, shaped or cast by a fantastic group of six artists: Chris Hall (Jedburgh), Natasha Smith (Ancrum), Gill Walton (Allanton), Jennifer Tetlow (Lastingham, Yorkshire), Julia Cowie (Fife) and Tom Fiddes (Lowick, Northumberland).

With the exception of the very talented up and coming sculptor, Tom Fiddes, the participating artists are all professional long established sculptors, carvers and metal workers of high reputation.

Each of these sculptors aim to reveal, in their own distinctive way, the inherent beauty and essence of their chosen medium and/or of the subject depicted, emotion felt or idea conceived.

With artworks produced in a variety of stone, clay, bronze and other metals, and in a wide range of techniques and styles, this exhibition will provide a new experience for guests and visitors who will be able to appreciate art “in the round” and through touch as well as visually.

Virginie and Stephen, co-owners of the gallery said: “With this new show, we are very much looking forward to extend the public’s experience of art to works produced in three dimensions.

“Over the years, the space on 51 High Street has established a strong platform for paintings and other two dimensional works and we felt it was now the time to also open our doors to a new group of fine artists. This particular show promises to be both captivating and stimulating and certainly worth checking out!”

The exhibition will run until October 29.

Gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday 10am to 4pm, closed on Wednesdays at 1pm.

For more information email info@whitefoxgallery.co.uk.