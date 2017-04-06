Weekend of fun for book lovers of all ages

A summer highlight for book lovers of all ages, the Baillie Gifford Borders Book Festival, takes place from June 15-18 this year.

Harmony Garden in Melrose will play host as the stunning backdrop for this rich and lively festival in the Borders, welcoming some of the biggest names from the world of books, entertainment and politics.

Tickets are expected to fly when the full programme of over 100 events is announced on April 26 and the box office opens. Advance highlights include best-selling novelist Joanna Trollope, TV legend Michael Parkinson, gardening expert Carol Klein, as well as political satirist and impressionist Rory Bremner and foodie raconteur Jay Rayner with his Ten (Food) Commandments.

With the festival now supported by new headline sponsor, global investment managers Baillie Gifford, the programme will incorporate a new Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Non-Fiction Series featuring high-profile events on a variety of topical and stimulating subjects.

Philip Ardagh and Guy Bass are just some of the names from the world of children’s books who will entertain and energise the younger crowd for the hugely popular Family Book Festival, accompanied by live music, theatre and kids craft activities on the Saturday and Sunday.

The winner of this year’s prestigious £25,000 Walter Scott Prize for Historical Fiction will also be announced on Saturday, June 17, from a shortlist including authors Sebastian Barry, Rose Tremain and Graham Swift.

Alistair Moffat, festival director, said: “Putting the final touches to our festival programme is always an exciting time. We’re very much looking forward to meeting new writers and visitors this year as well as welcoming back familiar faces to the enchanting Harmony Gardens.”

The box office opens on April 26, call 0844 357 1060 or visit www.bordersbookfestival.org to buy tickets or for more information. Ticket prices range from £5 to £15, with some free events in the Family Book Festival.

See words come alive at four wonderful days of talks, discussions, comedy and live music for all the family at one of one of Britain’s friendliest book festivals.