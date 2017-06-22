Berwickshire Art Society’s annual show will again open its doors at Southfield Centre, Duns, on Friday, June 30, to coincide with the town’s Reivers Week celebrations.

Works from members and non members alike must be entered by June 28 ready to be hung on the Thursday in preparation for the opening on Friday at 7pm.

All will be most welcome at the opening by Bob Lees.

Bob will also judge the exhibits and award the Torness Cup and Sandra Holland Trophy.

It is hoped he will give a short resume on his choices for the awards, as well as other paintings which may have caught his attention.

The Society, formed in 1962, is fortunate to still have support from several of its original members, David McLean, Katherine Prentice and Anna Maria Dodds but over the last few seasons has welcomed many new members who have enjoyed the varied demonstrations and lectures.

As this is the 55th birthday of the Society it is hoped to have at least 100 framed exhibits as well as the mounted display rack from which purchases can be removed on the day.

The exhibition will open be on Saturday, July 1, 10am-4pm; Sunday 2-4pm, Monday and Tuesday 2-5pm and 6-8pm and Wednesday 2-4pm. Entrance is free but donations are welcome.

Come along and vote for your favourite painting, the winner of which will then be awarded the Roy Oliver Trophy.