Visual artist Cate Smith explores concept of change

Visual artist Cate Smith exhibits her new work, ‘This Must Be The Place’, at Eyemouth Hippodrome later this month.

The concept of change is central to the exhibition, an idea that is explored through the changing uses of the Hippodrome building itself, originally a warehouse used for fishing and agricultural purposes, but now used as a visual arts and music venue.

These histories are brought into juxtaposition through a series of works that use methods of rhythm and repetition, so that the Hippodrome is simultaneously present, erased and reconstructed. Images and processes from the past and the present are merged to create new possibilities.

Cate has exhibited nationally and overseas including as part of Georgia Creimer’s Intimate Space, Innsbruck, Austria (2011), where she has work permanently installed at the third Winter Olympic Village.

Exhibition runs from September 30 to October 29, open from 11am to 4pm.