Star studded line-up for Berwick Literary Festival

Berwick Literary Festival is back and promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Held between October 19-22, this year’s festival promises to provide something for everybody!

There will be a wide range of stimulating and entertaining participants, including an award-winning radio and TV poet, a debut novelist praised by literary superstar Margaret Atwood, a rock guitarist, now author and a poetry publisher whose most famous fan is Meryl Streep.

The festival prides itself, however, on not only attracting speakers of national renown but also on promoting Northumberland authors.

Historian Max Adams should be especially popular as he will take his audience on a journey of the imagination in search of the Dark Ages and the North’s unique sense of identity.

Berwick’s history will not be ignored as Tom Maxwell will bring to life the historic defeat of the Big Gers by the Wee Gers in a discussion with Russell Craig,

Crime and science fiction fans will be delighted by the contributions of Christopher Brookmyre and Stephen Baxter and the interview of Polly Clark about her debut literary novel Larchfield, praised by many including Margaret Atwood, should attract a large audience.

Ian McMillan, of radio and TV fame, will bring his unique approach to poetry to an entertaining session with eminent cartoonist Tony Husband, while the latter will also deliver a sad but also amusing account of his dad’s dementia.

A significant portion of the festival is devoted to children. This year’s keynote is a presentation by Stuart Reid, a Borders children’s author, who has written a series of books who has written a series of books, for primary to middle school age, about a character called Gorgeous George.

On May 17 there will be a Patrons Evening in the Guildhall, Berwick – do come along, enjoy some refreshments and become a patron of this exciting event!