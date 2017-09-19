Sizzling Spain comes to Spittal

Spittal Improvement Trust’s Highlights autumn season kicks off on September 23 with a concert to keep the temperatures sizzling.

Flamenco guitarist and composer Ricardo Garcia, brings the heat and energy of southern Spain to Berwick with his hit Edinburgh Festival Fringe show, Flamenco Flow.

The show features inspired performances from Ivan Martin (vocals) and the fiery dancing of Rebeca Ortega. The trio take audiences through a repertoire of traditional music incorporating Flamenco styles ranging from free-flowing Alegrías and tangos to the emotive tientos and soleas, alongside original music that reflects the many musical influences that have coloured Ricardo’s musical path. It’s flamenco with a twist, designed to inform, excite and most of all - make audiences happy! Olé!

Andalusia-born Ricardo Garcia comes from a musical family and was inspired by the great masters of flamenco guitar such as Paco de Lucia and Tomatito. Whilst his roots lie in Flamenco he blends his style with other musical forms influenced by his collaborations with musicians from Indian, African and Europe including traditional Scottish music, jazz and Latin. For the last 14 years he has been a favourite at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and when not on the road, is part-based in the city.

Performance starts at 7.30pm in BURC (formerly St Paul’s Church), Spittal. Tickets £8 from www.beboxoffice.com.