Season of special films at Galashiels

Pavilion Cinema Galashiels launches a new season of special performances this winter which will cater for specific audience groups.

Relaxed screenings (previously called Autism Friendly Screenings) start on Wednesday, November 1 with The Lego Ninjago Movie (U) showing at 1pm. Further screenings will follow on a monthly basis.

With relaxed screenings the lights are left on, but lowered, the sound is turned down, no adverts or trailers are shown so the film starts promptly and there is an allowance for increased levels of movement and noise in the hall.

Senior Screenings are especially for those over the age of 60. Tickets are just £5.00 and include a free tea or coffee and a biscuit. It’s a great opportunity to enjoy a film in the company of your friends.

Performances are open to anyone aged over 18 but aimed especially at our senior customers. Persons under 18 will not be admitted, regardless of the film’s certificate.

The Parent & Baby Screenings feature a relaxed environment for parents with very young children (0 to 2 years) to enjoy a film without having to arrange child care. With the lights dimmed but not turned off, and the sound lowered to create a stress-free zone for you and your baby. There is plenty room at the front of the hall for pushchairs and buggies.

Full details fromwww.pavilioncinema.co.uk.