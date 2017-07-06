Photo competition on marine theme

Photographers are being asked to submit images celebrating Britain’s proud maritime heritage for the annual competition run by the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society.

The competition, sponsored by Inmarsat, encourages amateur and professional photographers to enter pictures which best encapsulate Britain’s enduring connection with the sea – its merchant ships, fishermen, coast and ports.

Photographs should be submitted through the society’s website, www.shipwreckedmariners.org.uk, before the deadline on August 4. The national maritime charity is on the lookout for images covering all aspects of the UK’s relationship with the sea, including ships and wrecks, seascapes, industry and leisure.

The competition will be judged by a prestigious panel of experts, including Sunday Times picture editor Ray Wells, Amateur Photographer magazine features writer Oliver Atwell, picture editor of the i, Sophie Batterbury, and the chief executive of the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society, Commodore Malcolm Williams.

Commodore Williams said: “The competition has gone from strength to strength over the last four years, seeing a record number of entries in 2016, and we are excited to see that trend continue.”