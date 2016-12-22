Peebles dancers stage sell out shows

Over 50 dancers from the senior school of the Peebles-based Fiona Henderson School of Dance and Performing Arts took to the stage at the Eastgate Theatre on Saturday, December 10, for two sell out performances.

The audience were treated to a variety of spectacular Tap, Modern, Jazz, Contemporary, Highland, Scottish National and Ballet dances all of which were especially choreographed for the show with music ranging from The Nutcracker, Nina Simone, Birdy and Prince.

Fiona Henderson, (FHSD principal and artistic director) said: “I was delighted with the Show weekend and incredibly proud of all our pupils who performed so well.

“They’d worked so very hard in the preceding months preparing for what is our main showcase event of the year. We continually strive to raise the bar each and every year in everything we do and this year’s show was the best we’ve ever produced.”