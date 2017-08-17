Paxton, a rubbish sheepdog

Melrose and the Borders countryside are at the heart of the latest book from Eyemouth-based Serafina Press.

Paxton, the sheepdog who couldn’t... is the debut children’s book from Selkirk writer, J K Fox, with pictures by experienced Scottish illustrator, Alexa Rutherford. The book’s design was co-ordinated by Hayley Hunter, of Hillside Creative, in Ashkirk.

The story is set on a Borders farm, where little Farmer Katie’s new pet, Paxton, does not quite live up to his reputation as an effective sheepdog.

J K Fox says, “Paxton is very much based on a real, scaredy-cat sheepdog who does indeed prefer to herd chickens then sheep. I’ve always loved children’s literature and the story seemed to good to pass up.” Publisher Jennifer Doherty says, “Serafina Press publishes children’s picture books set in specific locations, often in the Borders. Paxton, the sheepdog who couldn’t... offered us the chance to work with a new writer on a charming story. Melrose is familiar to everyone in the Borders, just as the hills and farmland are true Borders landscape.

The illustrator, Alexa Rutherford, spent considerable time here, working on getting the details right. We hope that both Borders readers and visitors, will enjoy Paxton’s story.”

Paxton is available at £6.99 from The Main Street Trading Company, Newton St Boswells, Masons of Melrose, and other Borders retailers. www.serafinapress.co.uk.