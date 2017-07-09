Paddington screening offers chance for Borders film fans to grin and bear it

The Hawick Movie Lovers group, formerly known as the Little Theatre Film Club, will hold an annual general meeting in the club cinema at 8 Croft Road, next Sunday, July 16, from 2pm.

The AGM will follow a free screening of the 2014 film Paddington.

Adapted from the late Michael Bond’s books, the PG film follows the comic misadventures of a young Peruvian bear British after his arrival in London in search of a home.

It stars Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Nicole Kidman, Peter Capaldi and Jim Broadbent.

Paddington, directed by Paul king, replaces The Dressmaker, a 2015 movie starring Kate Winslet, now to be screened later in the season.

Limited numbers of free tickets for the screening of Paddington are available from stationer Deans and Simpson in Oliver Place.

A sequel to the £205m-grossing family movie, to be called Paddington 2, is due out in November.