Love in bohemian Paris from Puccini

One of Puccini’s most popular operas, La bohème, can been seen via a live screening at The Maltings, Berwick, on October 3.

The Royal Opera’s new production of La bohème directed by Richard Jones will be screened live at 7.15pm.

This love story, drawn from everyday life, has captivated audiences around the world with its wonderful music and witty, passionate blend of comedy and tragedy.

When Rodolfo and Mimì meet it is love at first sight and what ensues is a passionate, timeless, and moving story. Centring on a group of young artists, La bohème follows their struggles to find money for items such as food and rent, heartened by their friendships and romantic ideals. They live contentedly in their small apartment, but their idyllic lifestyle is threatened when Rodolfo learns that Mimì is gravely ill.

Royal Opera music director Antonio Pappano conducts a superb young cast including Australian soprano Nicole Car as Mimì and American tenor Michael Fabiano as Rodolfo in this new production that returns to the essence of Puccini’s original opera. It captures the liveliness of a bustling 19th century Paris as well as providing some beautifully poignant moments throughout.

Tickets £16.75 available from www.maltingsberwick.co.uk.