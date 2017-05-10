Lorna leaves Masterchef

Former Berwickshire News journalist Lorna Robertson’s Masterchef journey is over, following her exit from the popular BBC foody programme on Tuesday eveing.

However, she has spoken of her delight at making it to finals week, and praised her fellow contestants.

Lorna, now working in PR in London, said at the end of the programme: “It is quite emotional. I’m so proud to have come this far.

“To be 22 years old, and be in the final five, I’m so proud of myself.”

She has consistently impressed throughout the show, and was many people’s favourite to go on to win it.

On Tuesday, the group of five finalists impressed the soon-to-depart American Ambassador to the UK, Matthew Barzun, and his guests, who included author and journalist Rachel Johnson and Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales.

She was put in charge of making the first dessert, monkeybread, a favourite of kids in the US. While there was a bit of drama when it wouldn’t come out of the mould, a blast of a blowtorch solved that and her dish was roundly praised.

Back in the Masterchef kitchen, the cooks had to produce a dish inspired by a personal memory. Lorna’s inspiration was the film The Secret Garden – crab beninese, scallop ceviche, avocado mousse, topped with a crab, chilli apple and coriander salad, rye cracker twigs, mayonnaise and parsley oil.

Although the judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace liked it, Torode said: “The chilli is starting to rob the dish of its natural flavours and natural beauty.”

On Facebook this week, Laura wrote: “I never expected to meet such lovely, kind and hilarious people along the way, but my fellow competitors have turned into amazing friends, something that I am sure will remain once the whirlwind that is MasterChef comes to an end.

“I have no idea what the future holds for me from here on in, but I’m sure it’s going to be one hell of a ride!”