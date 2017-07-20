Inaugural exhibition at Borders Sculpture Park, Mellerstain House

The first exhibition at the Borders Sculpture Park, Mellerstain House is ‘XXX’, an installation by acclaimed artist, Steve Messam.

XXX comprises three remarkable, large-scale, inflatable installations.

The largest artwork in the series, ‘Scattered’, provides a visually arresting centrepiece on the ornamental lake at the bottom of the great lawn. Comprising of a series of spheres that appear to float like huge, opaque bubbles on the surface of the lake, it punctuates one of the most known and impressive views of Mellerstain - a sweeping line from the main house across to the Hundy Mundy folly on the horizon - offering new views and perspectives. Up to four metres in diameter, these pure white shapes disrupt the wide-open space of the water and play with its scale, surface and light, bringing a sense of scale to the landscape.

‘Pointed’ and ‘Towered’ are installed in ruins hidden in secluded glades, and must be discovered on a walk through the grounds. All white in colour, the three extraordinary forms are a contemporary echo of the marble sculptures that were originally envisaged to adorn the gardens.

Curated with Sarah Coulson of Yorkshire Sculpture Park, each artwork creates a dialogue with the surrounding environment, disrupting and transforming the way we perceive it.

By integrating inflatable, fabric sculptures very directly into the buildings and landscape of Mellerstain, Messam seeks to uncover the many layers of narrative bound up in this magnificent estate. In doing so he establishes a dialogue between past and present, adding an unexpected and temporary new dimension to familiar vistas and architecture.

There will be a chance to meet the artist on Juy 22, when Steve Messam conducts a photo walk around his installations. Free with the usual entrance fee, but book online to reserve a place.

Exhibition runs until September 11. More details at www.mellerstain.com.