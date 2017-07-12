Friends for life made at summer festival

Crowds from near and far showed their full support for Duns Summer Festival on Saturday as it came to a close following a busy week of events.

On that morning, 191 horses took part in one of the highlights of the festival, the traditional rideout to Whitchester, led by Duns Reiver Josh Herbert and his lass, Melissa Redpath.

Duns Dings Doms won a third prize in the fancy dress.

The horses left Market Square at 9am before making their way to Ellemford via Cockburn Law.

The carnival parade saw the many decorated vehicles assemble at Winterfield Gardens prior to the procession, led by Duns Pipe Band, returning to Market Square ahead of the closing ceremony.

Large crowds gathered to watch Josh, joined by Melissa, her attendant Nicolle Burns and wynsome mayde o’ Dunse Edith Stuart hand the town standard back, untarnished and unsullied, to the president of the festival committee, Doug Redpath.

Later, the festivities continued back out into Market Square where Coldstream-based DJ Rebel Rouser, alias Mid Berwickshire councillor Donald Moffat, had the crowds up dancing from 9pm until late.

Duns and Roses at the fancy dress, Sweet Child O' Mine.

Josh told the Berwickshire News: “This has been one of the best weeks of my life. It has been a great experience, and I feel honoured and privileged to have been selected to be reiver.

“I have made friends for life with the principals from the other Borders towns and have been urging my friends and workmates from outside the area to come and witness the common ridings for themselves and fall in love with the Borders.

“The support Melissa and I and Nicolle and Euan Reed, last year’s reiver, received from the people of Duns was just amazing.

“The number of people who turned out on Duns Law on a wet Tuesday night was staggering.

Duns Ex-Reivers were the Wannabe Lions.

“Handing the standard back on Saturday night was very emotional knowing the week was over.”

Melissa said: “The atmosphere was just sensational.”

She added: “It was such a wonderful week. It went by in a flash, but we have made so many amazing memories.”

Ann Lindsay, chairwoman of the festival, praised the large turnout and the people of Duns for their support throughout the week.

Ex-Reivers Lasses Ruth Drummond, Claire Whellans and Jade Whellans join in the fancy dress fun.

She said: “Wow, what an amazing amount of horses to ride through Market Square on Saturday morning.

“Add to that the unbelievable crowd who came to cheer them all on, and you have a great start to the final day.

“Everything this week has been so well attended. We could not have hoped for better. Thursday we had 100-plus in the fun run despite a huge downpour just before it.

“The ball was amazing , and the dancefloor was full all night, which was just brilliant.

“There’s something for everyone and, my word, everyone certainly came out.

“Each event has been so well supported and this year, the town and folk from the wider areas came to support the festival which is just wonderful to see.”

Enjoying a well earned snack at Ellemford on Saturday.

She added: “All of the committee are truly grateful. Duns really does ding a’!”

The winners of the games and races held throughout the week received their trophies on Saturday evening at the festival’s closing ceremony.

Here are the trophy winners from this year:

Lead Rein Games 10 years and under (Duns Reiver Trophy) - Ross Squance.

Lead Rein Games 11-15 years Reiver Young Trophy) - Sophie Aitchison.

Best turned out junior (Jubilee Trophy) - Ryan Wilson.

Best turned out teen (Affleck Trophy) - Molly McCrindle.

Best turned out adult (David Lamb Memorial Trophy) - Kelly Aitchison.

Ladies gallop (Smail Trophy) - Gina Walker.

Gents gallop (Reiver Renton Trophy) - Ryan Mania.

Ex-principles gallop (Tankard) - Dale Robertson.

Youngest rider all week (Buckle Trophy) - Sophie Aitchison.

Oldest rider all week (Alan Blackie Trophy) - Euan Reed.

Youngest rider Saturday (Reiver Ruddy Trophy) - Jamie Wilson.

Oldest rider Saturday (Whitehead Trophy) - Jeanette Munro.

Cycle run youngest rider (Redpath Tyres Cup) - Cohen Ainslie, age 4.

Fun run girls winner - Eilidh Patterson.

Fun run boys winner - Keiran Burns.

Fun run womens winner - Melanie Ellis.

Fun run gents winner - Ryan Gibson.

Bed race (Berniken Shield) - the Redpaths.

Bowling (Traveller’s Cup) - Davie Patterson.

Darts gents winner (Redpath Shield) - Darren Bohme.

Football Duns Rugby Football Club v Duns Amateur Football Club (Thorburn Cup) - DRFC.

Golf gents (Reivers Cup) - Russell Patterson.

Golf ladies (Reiver’s Lass Rosebowl) - Jill Hodge.

Golf juniors (Wynsome Mayde Trophy) - Liam Longstaff.

Handba’ (Redpath Shield) - Over 25s.

Tennis (Redpath Shield) - Kris Jackson.

Quiz (Petlie Engraving Shield) - Hen Pecked.

Fancy dress first lorries (Reiver Elliot Cup) -: Trump.

Spot the cuckoo - Morgan and Shaun Renton; Erin Blaikie; Ben and Ross Lothian.

Best decorated shop - Albany Vineyard.

Walking Treasure Hunt - Stuart, Fiona and Finlay Gillies.

Best Decorated Street - Rachel Drive.

Duck race - 1, Steven Baxter; 2, Finlay Redpath; 3, Brian Watson; last duck, Lauren Reid.

Ex-Reiver Scott Lackenby at Ellemford.

Horses get the chance to cool off in the River Whiteadder at Ellemford.

The Reiver arrives at Ellemford on Saturday.