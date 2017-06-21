Film fundraiser for Hawick Saxhorn Band

The world’s longest-running musical brings its power to the big screen in a spectacular interpretation of Victor Hugo’s epic tale, Les Miserables, on June 24.

The screening, at the Heart of Hawick, will raise funds to provide replacement instruments for The Saxhornettes - youngsters who are learning to play under the excellant guidance and encouragement of musical director, Alan Fernie.

The band will play a short selection of music from Les Miserables before the film commences.

The film tells the story of Jean Valjean, a former escaped prisoner who becomes mayor of a town in France. He has been hunted for decades by the ruthless policeman Javert (Russell Crowe). When Valjean agrees to care for the illegitimate daughter of Fantine, their lives are changed forever, and he struggles to avoid being recaptured.

Film begins at 7.30pm. Tickets £8 (including wine or soft drink at 7pm) available from www.heartofhawick.co.uk.