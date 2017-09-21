Festival launches outdoor adventure film competition

The Peebles Outdoor Film Festival (January 26-28) has launched its 2018 Outdoor Shorts competition.

The competition is a chance for budding adventure and outdoor film-makers of all ages to showcase their work, with the winner’s judged by some of the best in the business.

Held at the Eastgate Theatre, Peebles, the annual competition invites amateur and new film-makers to submit short films of no more than five minutes duration that capture the adventure, magic or just sheer natural beauty of being outdoors.

Either documentary or fictional work, films can detail an adventure, journey, specific outdoor sport, personal experience, or be a portrait of a particular person or place. Judges are looking for films that demonstrate creativity, originality and story-telling skill. The deadline for entries is noon on January 8, 2018.

The winners will be chosen by a panel of judges as well as by public vote during the festival, with prizes for each. This year’s judges include the festival’s Sunday night headline speaker, Paul Diffley from Hot Aches Productions who has scooped a host of international awards for his climbing and mountaineering films.

All short-listed entrants will be invited to attend the short film session on the final evening of the festival when prize winners will be announced and their films shown on the big screen. The 2017 Outdoor Shorts competition was won by Project Attack Squad, a cheeky offering from women’s mountain bike coaching and events outfit Air Maiden.

“The Outdoor Shorts competition is always a fun, and often irreverent, addition to the professional film programme that we run each year at the festival,” explains Rich Rowe, one of the programme directors. “We look forward to receiving another fabulous selection of films for the 2018 festival.”

For full details visit www.eastgatearts.com, or email Rich Rowe, press@eastgatearts.com.