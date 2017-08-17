Emotional and powerful performance

Yerma, starring the incredible Billie Piper, is the next NTL production for Wauchope Hall, Town Yetholm.

Billie, returns in her Evening Standard Best Actress award-winning role, as a young woman who is driven to the unthinkable by her desperate desire to have a child, in Simon Stone’s radical production of Lorca’s achingly powerful masterpiece.

Set in contemporary London, Piper’s portrayal of a woman in her thirties desperate to conceive, builds with elemental force to a staggering, shocking, climax.

This critically acclaimed performance, called ‘stunning, searing, unmissable’ by the Mail on Sunday, see Billie Piper give a devastatingly powerful performance that will leave you spellbound.

Don’t miss this powerful reinvention of a familiar classic.

Yerma will be shown on Thursday, August 31 at 7pm.

Tickets £12 from Village Shop or contact Susan Stewart on 01573420231.