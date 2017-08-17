Search

Emotional and powerful performance

Billie Piper's powerful portrayal of a childless woman in NTL's production of Yerma.
Billie Piper's powerful portrayal of a childless woman in NTL's production of Yerma.

Yerma, starring the incredible Billie Piper, is the next NTL production for Wauchope Hall, Town Yetholm.

Billie, returns in her Evening Standard Best Actress award-winning role, as a young woman who is driven to the unthinkable by her desperate desire to have a child, in Simon Stone’s radical production of Lorca’s achingly powerful masterpiece.

Set in contemporary London, Piper’s portrayal of a woman in her thirties desperate to conceive, builds with elemental force to a staggering, shocking, climax.

This critically acclaimed performance, called ‘stunning, searing, unmissable’ by the Mail on Sunday, see Billie Piper give a devastatingly powerful performance that will leave you spellbound.

Don’t miss this powerful reinvention of a familiar classic.

Yerma will be shown on Thursday, August 31 at 7pm.

Tickets £12 from Village Shop or contact Susan Stewart on 01573420231.