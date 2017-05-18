Darkly comic moral tale from Rachel Maclean

Spite Your Face, is Rachel Maclean’s new film commission for the 57th International Art Exhibition, La Biennale di Venezia 2017.

In a unique partnership, the 2017 exhibitions for Scotland + Venice, the film will be exhibited at Talbot Rice Gallery, Edinburgh until April 2018.

Curated by Alchemy Film and Arts creative director Richard Ashrowan, the film depicts a post-truth dystopia where the world is turned on its head, leaving the characters untethered to any sense of right and wrong, truth and lies.

It is presented as a large-scale portrait projection at the altar of the deconsecrated church, Chiesa di Santa Caterina, Cannaregio.

The story, conveyed by a continuous film loop where the beginning seamlessly connects to the end, is told through the lives of two characters; a young boy and grows to maturity during the film and a Madonna-like figure who embodies the moral compass.