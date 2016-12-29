Community dance project at The Maltings

If you would like the opportunity to dance, create a piece with other people and then perform it, then Beneath the Shadow could be the project for you.

Workshops begin on Tuesday, January 17, in The Maltings Studio, Berwick from 6.30-8.30pm and are open to anyone aged eight-80.

In these workshops you will explore themes for the final piece, enjoy dancing with other like-minded folk and hopefully have a great deal of fun!

After 10 Tuesdays, the 45 minute piece will be performed in the Henry Travers Studio in the Maltings on Friday, March 31, to friends and family. Tickets are priced at £5 for adults and £2 for children.

Just turn up on the first Tuesday, ready to dance and have a good time. No experience is required, just a willingness to experiement and try out new ideas in collaboration with others.

Cost is £15. Contact Cheryl at etal20@aol.com for more information about this exciting project.