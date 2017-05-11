Big giggle for Bookbug Week

Dumfries and Galloway Council’s libraries are preparing to have a big giggle and lots of fun with Bookbug.

Bookbug Week will take place between May 15-21 and the theme this year is Bookbug’s Big Giggle.

There are 20 events taking place at libraries all over Dumfries and Galloway with special Big Giggle story times and Big Giggle Bookbug sessions so come along and be silly and have a laugh!

Bookbug’s Big Giggle will inspire children and adults alike to feel good by sharing songs and rhymes and remind families that having fun and being a bit silly is really important for promoting positive mental health in babies, children as well as their parents and carers too.

Bookbug Week is a celebration of Scottish Book Trust’s Early Years Bookbug programme, which encourages and supports mums, dads and carers to share books, talk, sing and cuddle with their children from birth.

Dumfries and Galloway library service hold Bookbug Sessions all year round and these sessions help local children learn social skills by being with other babies and toddlers. Parents can also borrow board books and picture books to continue supporting their child’s development at home.

Bookbug sessions are free, fun and friendly and each session lasts for about thirty minutes.

Full details from www.scottishbooktrust.com/bookbugweek or ask at your local library.