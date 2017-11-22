Author Daniel Grey

Literary fans from across the Borders are being given the chance to hear from one of the UK’s fastest rising young writing stars.

On Monday, November 27, as part of Book Week Scotland, acclaimed author Daniel Gray will read from his latest book ‘Scribbles in the Margins: 50 Eternal Delights of Books’ at Selkirk Library.

Daniel will also be in conversation with Borders poet Thomas Clark as the duo reflect on the joys of reading and discuss Daniel’s travels across Scotland in pursuits of football, historical tales and good bookshops. The event kicks off at 7pm and admission is free thanks to support from the Scottish Book Trust and the Nil by Mouth charity.

Daniel hosts STV’s People’s History Show and has written several books including, Stramash, Saturday 3PM, Hatters, Railwaymen and Knitters and Homage to Caledonia: Scotland and the Spanish Civil War, which was turned into a documentary by STV. In 2015 Daniel was nominated for a prestigious Saltire Award in the Non-Fiction category for ‘This is Scotland’ which saw him collaborate with photographer Alan McCredie and visit places across Scotland including Galashiels and Carter’s Bar.

His latest Book ‘Scribbles in the Margins’ is a celebration of books and was inspired by J.B. Priestley. ‘Scribbles…’ is a love-letter to libraries, books and bookshops, rejoicing in the many universal and sometimes odd little ways that reading and the rituals around reading make us happy. Warm, heartfelt and witty, it contains 50 short essays of prose poetry. with titles including ‘Impromptu Bookmarks’, ‘Libraries’ Reading in a Pub’ and ‘Finishing a book, putting it down and thinking about it.’

Daniel said: “I’ve found myself in the Borders a lot in recent years, and can’t wait to come back armed with words. I hope people will come along on a dark winter’s Monday for us to bring a bit of cheer.”

Book Week Scotland is a week-long celebration of books and reading and takes place from November 27 until December 3 when people of all ages will come together in various venues to share and enjoy books and reading. They will be joined in this celebration by Scotland’s authors, poets, playwrights, storytellers and illustrators to bring a packed programme of events and projects to life.