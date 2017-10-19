Astounding and remarkable art installations at Kielder

Few people realise that within Kielder Water and Forest Park lie art installations which are free for anyone to see.

The latest piece to be unveiled on October 18, close to Kielder Castle, is Castles, Follies and Elephants – a series of eight inspiring installations varying widely in shape, size and form - created by Newcastle artists and architects Oliver Perry, Claire Harper and James Perry.

It’s a colourful, brave and surprising creation which is sure to arouse strong interest and opinion.

Castles, Follies and Elephants, which is constructed in wood and coated in thorough-coloured resin fibre glass for good weather resistance, seeks to highlight the influences that have shaped the landscape of the North Tyne Valley and to emphasise the role the local landscape has played historically - from defence, to infrastructure, power and leisure.

Each creation has been designed to respond to its selected site, but also to deliberately sit ‘unnaturally’ within it. Visitors will be invited to interact with the pieces in different ways – the creations might simply frame a view, they may draw attention to the landscape’s history, or they might highlight the current forest management. Individual interpretations will be numerous.

The project was developed out of an inquiry into the history of the Kielder landscape and the institutions, individuals and organisations that have shaped the landscape. Each of the pieces references a moment in that potted history, from the 14th century peel towers, to the 1930s Lewie Camp and the vast underground infrastructure associated with the reservoir.

Kielder Art offers an additional, ever-evolving assembly of over 25 widely different and dramatic installations located around the lake and within the forest. Some are temporary and new art is frequently commissioned which means there is always something surprising and different to experience.

For more information visit www.visitkielder.com.