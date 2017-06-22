An opportunity to dance with the best

For those who fancy a fling, Live Borders Dance Academy has something to offer all young dancers in the region this summer.

The Dance Academy are offering selected young dancers the opportunity to work with highly acclaimed professional dance artists at Heriot Watt University in Galashiels from August 6-9.

This year’s residency will be led by Edinburgh-based dance company Room 2 Manoeuvre. The company produces high quality work that entertains and challenges audiences and is characterised by its thematic and humorous nature. With a foundation in hip hop dance technique, Room 2 Manoeuvre firmly crosses into contemporary dance and physical theatre and has performed work around the UK, Europe, Asia and South America.

The four-day residency offers young people the chance to experience intensive training and creativity whilst working towards a final public performance alongside the professional dancers from R2M on August 9 at the Volunteer Hall in Galashiels.

There are 15 residential spaces available for young people aged 11-16. Cost is £235 (including accommodation and meals). Auditions will be held on June 25 and July 23. Details from 01750 726400 or email artservice@liveborders1.org.uk.