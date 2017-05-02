Scott muscles in on success again

Duns bodybuilder Scott McKenzie has made a successful comeback after a nine-year absence from the sport.

Scott competed at the Musclexess Show run by Jimmy Salmond at Lochgelly.

Although he had planned to take part in a Classic class, which has weight categories, he unfortunately was half a pound too heavy at the weigh-in. Instead, he entered the Over-45s class and picked up a creditable third place.

Next up was the NABBA Mr and Mrs Scotland event held in the fantastic venue of Glenrothes Halls and run by former Mr Universe Ian Lawrence, formerly of Kelso.

Entered in the Over-40s class, Scott knew that some of the best bodybulders in Scotland would be there but he came away with a fine fourth place and received many compliments about his stage condition.

However, Scott’s best result to date was at the PCA Scottish Championships held at Motherwell. Again he was entered in the Over-40s which had a good strong line-up and he took second place to a giant Chris Viargo (Scott was giving away four stones to him!).

Scott said: “In order to compete in this sport you must be disciplined beyond belief. Turkey, water, baked potatoes is your basic diet for weeks – its hard work!”

Scott is also grateful to friends and family who have helped him with his competition comeback.

He added: “I had some advice from good friend Pro Mr Universe Steph Sinton as I prepared for the shows.

“Also, a big part of bodybuilding is getting the right music for the shows and my daughter Alexa chose it all for me and helped me put my routine together.

“Cooking for my strict diet is also important and this was all down to my partner Gillian. A massive thanks to all of them.

“I received an invite to compete at the British Finals this year but have decided to decline and concentrate on getting my injured arm sorted and will continue to train with a view to having a go at it next year.”