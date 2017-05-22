Remarkable season for Duns RFC’s Grizzlies

Friday evening brought an end what has been a remarkable season for the Duns RFC’s P3 Grizzlies.

During the season they played in 10 tournaments throughout the Borders and East Lothian and even one as far away as Strathaven. What is remarkable is that they won nine of those tournaments and finished runners-up in the other (Strathaven) and in the 50 plus games they played they only lost one!

On Friday the young Grizzlies enjoyed their annual Presentation Night in the Duns RFC clubrooms attended by coaches, family, friends and special guest, rugby internationalist Opeta Palepoi, capped 48 times for Samoa.

Hayden Ainlsie welcomed everyone to the evening, Charlie Jeffrey said Grace and Niall Dempsey gave the vote of thanks and all three spoke superbly.

‘OP’ gave an inspiring speech to the youngsters before presenting the awards as follows: Coaches’ Player of the Season - Jack Royan and Liam Joyce; Most committed - Andrew Brydon; Most committed trainer - Hayden Ainslie; Leading attacker - Charlie Jeffrey; Leading defender - Niall Dempsey; Most improved - Ava Scott; Most memorable moment - Hugo Nowak; Endeavour - James Megson; Most direct runner - Eoin Angus; Good sportsmanship - Ted Stewart.

Coaches James Royan and Neil Ainslie were also presented with gifts for their great work throughout the season as was ‘team organiser’ Fiona Ainslie.