Thorburn’s upbeat after a weekend to forget

Duns race ace Jamie Thorburn endured a frustrating weekend at Oulton Park in the second round of the National Formula Ford 1600 Championships.

Things began well for Thorburn as he qualified in fifth place out of the 27 drivers in the field for the first race.

However, after a great start to move up to third by turn two, unfortunately a small mistake in the last corner allowed Neil Maclennan to get a run and overtake Thorburn.

Then later the Duns driver and Ross Martin made contact in an unavoidable incident which ended his race with broken suspension.

The DNF meant Thorburn had to start Race 2 from the back of the grid.

Thorburn’s fortunes did not improve any in the second race.

He had worked his way up to eighth place when two cars in front tangled at the fastest corner on the circuit.

This left Thorburn with nowhere to go as they started to spin across the road in front of him.

He then jumped on the brakes which put him in a spin, the car then glanced off the barrier cracking the rim and ending his impressive run from last to well inside the top 10 early on.

Afterwards, Thorburn said: “Overall Round 2 off the BRSCC National Formula Ford championship was frustrating to say the least.

“The speed we had in testing and in both races would have put me in contention to finish on the podium.

“However, despite the disappointing results, there were many positives to take.

“My pace, race craft and consistency has continued to improve as I continue to develop as a driver and gain more experience.”