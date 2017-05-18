SUPER SAMMI’S WORLD RECORD

Berwickshire’s sensational Sammi Kinghorn earned her stars and stripes in the United States as she smashed the T53 200m world record at the Arizona Grand Prix last week.

The 21-year-old golden girl from Gordon, raced home in a superb time of 28.67 seconds to knock a remarkable 0.26 seconds off the mark set by US racer Jessica Galli five years ago.

It was a superb performance by the Rio Paralympian wheelchair racer who is coached by Ian Mirfin – although they were unaware of the world record until a few hours afterwards.

Mirfin explained: “True, we didn’t realise it was a world record until later that evening - maybe just as well as Sammi had an 800m to prepare for!”

Sammi, who won 200m T53 bronze at the 2015 World Championships in Doha, Qatar, showed that she will be a force to reckon with at the World Para Athletics Championships in London later this summer with that performance. She also led from the front to win the 800m in 1.52.05.

By the end of the meet the Berwickshire athlete had five gold medals to her name with wins in a further three events. She took the 100m in 16.63sec into a headwind - only 100th outside her own European record.

In the 1500m, she won a tactical race against T54 athletes in 3.35.53 against, opening up a four-second gap in the last 200m – and her 55.32sec time in the 400m was only five hundredths outside her own European record.

Sammi tweeted: “Wow! Arizona you were great to me. Had a great first track meet gold in five events getting very close to all my PB’s, oh and a world record!”