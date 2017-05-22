Season’s best for Tindle

Berwick’s Cameron Tindle was in outstanding form at the weekend at the Loughborough international setting a season’s best time of 21.10 in the men’s 200m running for Great Britain under 20s team and finishing a fine third, just behind European indoor champion Richard Kilty.

This was also a European Juniors qualifying time for Cameron who also ran first leg for great Britain in the men’s 4x 100m relay, another event he will be hoping to run in the European Junior Championships later in July.

Berwick’s Guy Learmonth was also in action at Loughborough running for the Scotland 4x400m relay team. He ran a superb split of 47.7 on the last leg, a good speed test for his main event of 800m.

Marcus D’Agrosa from Eyemouth was in brilliant form finishing a superb 10th in the Stirling Marathon with a superb time of 2hrs 45min.

William Darling from Horncliffe made a big breakthrough at the East District Championships recording personal bests of 2min 7sec in 800m and 54.4 in the 400m. His team mate Scott Tindle also got a new pb in the 800m.

All of these athletes are trained by Eyemouth’s Henry Gray.