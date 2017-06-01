SCOTT GOES EXTRA MILE

Chirnside Chaser Scott Purvis has taken huge strides for charity with a lung-busting effort for a great cause.

Scott completed the Edinburgh Half Marathon plus the Edinburgh Marathon Festival 10k and 5k at the weekend – just one week after completing the Stirling Marathon! The determined athlete has been raising money for Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity, a cause very close to his heart, and raced somewhat speedily through just short of 50 miles in a few days.

On the warmest weekend of the year to date, thousands of runners took to the streets for the Edinburgh Marathon Festival.

Two days of running races of various distances from 1km to the full marathon and everything in between.

Fellow Chaser Gillian Kirkhope ran the new junior 1km with her young son Lucas, while his older brother Max completed the 5km around Holyrood Park on a hot and sticky Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday, Val Redpath, Wanda-Jane Field, Steven Jeffrey and charity star Scott completed the half marathon run.

The heat did its best to zap energy levels but the Chasers did brilliantly and finished with big smiles on their faces.