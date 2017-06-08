Sammi sets sights on world championships

Super Sammi Knighorn has been included in the Team GB squad for this summer’s World Para Athletics Championships in London.

The Gordon girl was named by British Athletics in the 49-strong team, which includes 21 medallists from the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games.

Sammi tweeted: “World championships here I come thank you to everyone for the incredible support!”

Kinghorn made it five wins out of five in her first outing of the summer in Arizona last month as she builds up to the world championships.

The 21-year-old lowered the world record in the T53 200 metres record to 28.67sec at the Arizona World Grand Prix in a major boost to her hopes.

And the wheelchair racer also took victory over 100m, 400m and 800m before wrapping up her conquest in the 1500m.

Kinghorn is joined by fellow Scots Maria Lyle, Jo Butterfield and Stefanie McLeod Reid in Team GB for the London championships.

Para Athletics Head Coach Paula Dunn said:

“We have selected a very strong team for the World Para Athletics Championships in London, and I am delighted to see so many medallists from Rio lining up alongside some new faces at the senior level. Having a home world championship is very special for all the athletes, coaches and team staff, so we are all very honoured to be representing the British team this summer.

“We have selected five athletes who topped the podium at the Paralympic Games in 2012, so they have valuable experience of a home championship. I expect the British public will throw their support behind the team once more, and our team will create some unforgettable memories for them once again in the London Stadium.”