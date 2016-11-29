Salver lining for home girl Gina at C2 Awards

The Citroen C2 Ecosse Challenge Awards were held at Aitken-Walker’s Cars in Duns, with a large turnout coming from all over Scotland for the end of year award ceremony.

The awards were presented by Scottish Rally Championship runner-up Garry Pearson.

The Challenge is held over five rounds and this year went down to the final event, the Galloway Hills Rally in Castle Douglas. It was Berwick and District Motor Club members David Martin from Belford leading the way, and Gina Walker from Duns in second place.

At the end of the event David finished second in class and was crowned champion, with Gina dropping to third in the championship, after a mechanical problem caused her to retire.

Experienced Astra driver David swapped his Astra for a C2 this season, leading the Championship from the very first event. David took first Overall Driver, the Barlow Quaich and won the Safety Devices Trophy for Spirit of the Championship. David would like to thank his co-drivers Claire Mole, Neil Ewing and Douglas Humphrey as well as his service crew.

The only lady driver in the Challenge, Gina won the RSAC Salver for being first Junior Driver and took third overall in a car hired from challenge co-ordinator Andrew Pemberton for her first season in rallying.

Gina has experienced the highs and lows of rallying during the season and her times got quicker throughout. She was awarded the RSAC Scholarship for 2016 and found it very important in allowing her to complete the season with its help. Gina was helped through the season with Edwin Cook and Richard Simmonds on the notes, Jack and Victor Motorsport on the tools and encouraged by mum Louise Aitken-Walker and Mandy Wood.

Gina would also like to thank David Martin for his help during the season. Next year will see Gina returning to the Challenge in David’s championship winning car.