Morris is main man as Bandits take the sting out of Scorpions

BERWICK BANDITS 48

SCUNTHORPE SCORPIONS 42

Berwick took the honours in this bottom-of-the-table clash at Shielfield, but again it was a meeting which served up some first class entertainment.

There were never more than four points between the sides, in fact for most of the way it was level pegging, and with three races to go the scores were still tied at 36-36.

It was only the form of Berwick No.1 Nick Morris which was the real difference between the sides, because he looked imperious all night and his 17 paid 18 was the first maximum haul by a Bandit this season.

Two 1-5s from the Lewis Kerr – Ryan Douglas partnership in heats three and seven, kept Scunthorpe in the match early on, with the scores level at 21-21.

Berwick’s only maximum return during that period came courtesy of Morris and captain Kevin Doolan in in heat six, which had put the home side 20-16 in front.

Guest Jack Parkinson Blackburn took a vital point on the line in eight, again won in some style by Morris.

But Scunthorpe were not beaten yet and three of the next four races they produced some barnstorming rides with Josh Auty, Michael Palm Toft and Kerr all passing two Berwick riders from the back to make sure the outcome of the meeting remained in the balance at 36-36.

By this stage the visitors, who like Berwick had started out with five riders, found themselves down to five men when Tero Aarnio was forced to withdraw from the meeting after sustaining a broken metatarsal when he clipped the kerb coming off the last bend in heat 12.

Morris and David Howe eked out another 4-2 in 13 which put Bandits 40-38 in front, and it was left to Doolan and in-form reserve Jye Etheridge, who had another good night, to take them past the winning post with a 5-1 in 14 (45-39).

There was still the question of Morris’s paid maximum to consider, but in truth it was never in doubt as he stormed to a heat 15 victory, although Scunthorpe still had the satisfaction of taking a losing bonus match point courtesy of a 3-3 from Kerr and Auty.

Berwick: Morris 17+1 (paid maximum), Etheridge 10+1, Doolan 10, Howe 6+1, Gappmaier 4+1, Parkinson-Blackburn 1;

Scunthorpe: Kerr 11+2, Auty 11+1, Douglas 8+1, Palm Toft 5, Aarnio 4, Bailey 3+2.