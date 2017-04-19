LEWIS ON CLOUD NINE AFTER WIN

Eyemouth featherweight boxer Lewis Paulin says he is pleased to have the monkey off his back having secured the first stoppage of his professional career at the SSE Hydro.

Paulin had reeled off eight consecutive wins prior to his weekend bout in Glasgow but they had all come via the judges’ scorecards.

However, boxing on the undercard as compatriot Ricky Burns lost his WBA super lightweight belt to Namibia’s Julius Indongo, it was 26-year-old Paulin who kicked off the show in style with a fourth-round stoppage of Englishman Luke Fash.

And there was no-one more relieved in the arena than the Berwickshire fighter at seeing the referee stop the contest with his opponent no longer able to continue.

“Hopefully, I’ve made a bit of a statement,” Paulin said of his ninth win under manager Alex Morrison.

“It’s hard to tell folk you’re a strong fighter when you don’t have any stoppages! If you are beating everybody on points it doesn’t sound right but, to be fair the guys I have fought, none of them have been easy to get a stoppage against.

“So I was happy with the win but it made it all the more sweeter it was a stoppage if I’m being honest.

“My style of boxing is aggressive so I need it. Fans look for stoppages so it’s more entertaining and they can get you on some big shows. It should improve my ranking as well.

“I controlled the fight, used the jab a lot and, probably for the first time, I had a big reach advantage. I knew when I was landing shots it was having an effect and his legs started to go.”

With some of the sport’s biggest names in attendance, Paulin admits he needed to make an impression.

“Eddie Hearn [Matchroom Boxing promoter] was really impressed with my performance so maybe I’ll get on some shows down in England, who knows?” he said.

“I’m now just one win shy of ten victories so it’s time to step things up.

“I’ve been really dominant in all my fights so I feel I belong at a higher level but I need the chance to prove it.”