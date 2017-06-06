LEWIS LOOKING FOR TITLE SHOT

Eyemouth ring king Lewis Paulin has his sights set on winning belts after his latest success took his record to 10 straight victories.

Featherweight Paulin stopped Antonio Horvatic in the fourth round of last Saturday’s scheduled six-round clash at Meadowbank.

Once again Paulin’s aggressive boxing style saw him dominate every round, varying his combinations and defending well, all of which left Horvatic struggling and exposed.

Horvatic showed great sportsmanship and an acknowledgment of Paulin’s skill by lifting the winner aloft when the result was announced.

Paulin, who will likely rest for a few months before returning to the ring in September, said: “It was good. I managed to stop him in the fourth round and I kept trying to vary my punches.

“My original opponent pulled out at the last minute but it was still a good victory.

“That’s ten in a row now and it’s getting to the stage where I’m looking for title shots and waiting for my opportunity.

“There might be a couple of chances coming up to fight for a titles so hopefully one of those can happen for me.”

Paulin has impressed in a short space of time and is getting more confident with every bout.

He added: “I’m an aggressive fighter and I think my punch variation is improving as well as my body shots and angles.

“I suppose that comes with experience, looking for holes in an opponent’s defence and making your punches count.

“He was pretty tough and was trying to push me back, but I did well to mix my punches up and overall I’m pleased with my performance.”