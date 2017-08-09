Keira delighted to take bronze as she steps up at Celtic Games

Duns star Keira Waddell has just returned from the Celtic Games, which this year were held in Santry, Dublin.

This is the second time Keira has competed for Scotland, when last year she threw a new U15 Scottish Record for her age group.

This year however there was no U16 event and Keira had to step up to the U18, but she wasn’t phased at all by this – and despite only managing 36.75m, she was happy to take the bronze medal.

Keira has also competed at the SIAB (Schools International Athletics Board) which was also held in Dublin and she threw 37.76m to finish sixth.

She has also qualified to compete at the UK School Games, which are to be held in Loughborough on Friday September 1, where she will represent Scotland for the javelin, competing against throwers from various districts across the whole of England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Following on from the Rotary Scottish Schools Event held in June, Keira found out after the event that she had been selected to receive the Frances Barker Shield for Best Female Performance over the two days. Not only is she the first person from Berwickshire High School to receive this shield, but she is the first girl in the Borders.

Twenty years earlier, Kris Stewart, also of Berwickshire High School, won the boys equivalent, the Eric Liddell Memorial Trophy.

For the moment, Keira continues to train in preparation for the upcoming Scottish Championships later this month, as well as the Scottish Women’s League and also the UK Youth Development League, where Team Edinburgh have advanced to the final which will be held in Birmingham on Sunday, September 3.