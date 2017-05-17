Homes where heart is for Gina

Rally driver Gina Walker has tied up a new sponsorship deal with timber frame home manufacturer Fleming Homes.

Fleming Homes will take the role as lead sponsor across the remaining four rounds of the Ecosse Challenge, where Gina is already sitting at the top of the C2 leaderboard after round two.

Rallying is in Gina’s DNA (her mother is former rally driver Louise Aitken-Walker MBE, the first Ladies World Champion). For Fleming Homes, it’s in the family too – Richard Simmonds, the company’s technical director, is in the hotseat as Gina’s co-driver.

Richard currently tops the co-drivers’ points table, making them a force to be reckoned with going into this weekend’s Scottish Rally.

Hayden Martin, managing director of Fleming Homes said: “We operate in a very male-dominated industry so we’re delighted to be sponsoring a woman who clearly has the drive and determination to succeed in a tough sport which is under represented by female participants.

“We’re really excited to be supporting Gina at this early stage in her rally driving career, she’s clearly got a very bright future in motorsports ahead of her.”

A passion for motorsport was ignited in Gina at a very young age – as soon as she was tall enough to reach the pedals and with the assistance of a cushion or two she was in the driving seat.

By 10-years-old and with the help of her dad, Gina was mastering handbrake turns. Gina’s first competition was in a Peugeot 205, the same type of car that her mum had performed so well in.

Later she moved on to forest rally events and last year she finished up as first junior and second overall in the Ecosse Challenge. Gina is looking forward to what 2017 brings and extends a huge ‘thank you’ to all her sponsors for making everything possible.

Gina said: “It’s great to have Fleming Homes on board.

“With each timber frame house the company designs and constructs they help people build their future. Now they are helping me to build mine in the world of motorsport.”