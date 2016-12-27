Exciting 50th year ahead for Bandits

Berwick Bandits will have a full calendar in the month of March as the club sets out on what they hope will be a memorable 50th speedway season in the coming New Year.

There will be a very special introduction of the Bandits’ new promotion and 2017 Bandits’ line-up to media representatives at the now-traditional Press’n’Practice session, to be staged at Shielfield Park on Saturday, March 11.

After the bikes have finished lapping the track, the riders and club owners will meet’n’greet supporters at a Seasonal Launch Party in the Black and Gold.

Tickets for this event, plus further details of what will be happening at the Party, will be made available to the public nearer the event.

What about real racing, proper Shielfield speedway?

“Well, we can confirm our season will open on Saturday, March 18th.” confirmed co-promoter Scott Courtney on Boxing Day.

“We will be getting underway with a big one – a very, very special Fiftieth Season Spectacular!

“This will be an individual event, with details of invited riders being released in coming weeks.”

Newcastle Diamonds will provide the opposition for next year’s first team event – on Saturday, Match 25.

This is fitting as Newcastle were the very first team to visit Shielfield Park in the opening meeting of the very first season in 1968.

The second leg of the clash against the Diamonds will be staged at Brough Park, Newcastle, the following night (March 26 at 6.30pm).

The Ultimate 2017 Season Pass will be £249 for adults, £189 for seniors (65 and over) citizens and students. This permits admission to each and every Berwick Bandits League, KO Cup and challenge match staged at Shielfield Park this season including KO Cup and Play-off progress, and will also be valid for a planned 50th Season Celebration event on March 18.

In addition, there is an offer of a 15-meeting Match Pass, providing admittance to any 15 of Bandits’ home matches (fans have a choice of which, of course) at just £199.

Seniors and students can purchase their 15-meeting Passes for just £149.

Plus, there are Ticket Books of 10 tickets at £135, with seniors and students paying just £99 and finally books of five tickets, which are £70 for adults, £50 for seniors/students.

Standard regular admission prices at Shielfield Park for speedway in 2017 will be £15, with seniors and students coming in for just £11.

Plus, of course, as has been the club policy for a number of years, all kids go free.

Go to berwickbandits.co/article/2017-season-tickets