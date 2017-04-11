Duns racer makes impressive start at national competition

A young racer from Duns has made an impressive start he took part in a national competition recently for the first time.

Jamie Thorburn participated in the National Formula Ford 1600 for the first time at the weekend.

The first three rounds took place at the Brands Hatch.

Jamie had a strong start with a good qualifying round – netting sixth on the grid out of a strong 32 car field.

This was followed up by a strong performance in the first race where he finished fourth overall.

And in race two he battle for a fifth place finish.

This culminated in the sixth place finish in the third race – impressive after a lap one excursion on the grass to avoid two spinning cars which meant he had to fight back from 13th place.

Jamie is the son of former Scottish FF1600 champion Stuart Thorburn and last year finished sixth in the Scottish Motor Racing Club (SMRC) Scottish Formula Ford Championship.

He is also part of the SMRC Rising Stars Programme to promote young driving talent in Scotland.