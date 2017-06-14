DUNS ACE KEIRA IS GOLDEN GIRL

Duns javelin thrower Keira Waddell is the new Scottish Schools Athletics Under-17 National Champion with a championship best performance throw of 41.51m.

The weather wasn’t kind on the day but Keira still managed to throw a metre short of her personal best for the season in her first year in the under-17 age group.

Borders’ best runners, throwers and jumpers, representing their schools, took on the best of the young athletes from across the country at Grangemouth at the weekend, with Keira once more making her mark in style.

The Berwickshire High School student has also now qualified to compete in the Schools International Athletics Board for Scotland Games in Santry, Ireland, on July 15, and also at the UK School Games in August/September at Loughborough University.

There was further success for Berwickshire High as class-mate Rosie Browne claimed yet another gold as she cleared 2.60m for gold in the B-age-group pole vault.

Earlston High’s Faisal Khursheed came back with a bronze medal in the senior 5,000m.